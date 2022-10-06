Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.18

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.18 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.18. The firm has a market cap of £9.31 million and a PE ratio of 892.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

