Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.25

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.03. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 240,996 shares.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

