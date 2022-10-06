Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.72

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.72 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.51). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.53), with a volume of 66,440 shares traded.

Cenkos Securities Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.72.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

