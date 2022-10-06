Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.33

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.33 and traded as low as $53.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 24,109 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.