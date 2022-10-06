Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.33

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.33 and traded as low as $53.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 24,109 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
