Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

NYSE:SQM opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

