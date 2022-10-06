Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,037,138 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

