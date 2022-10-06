OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $8.41. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,841 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
