OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $8.41. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,841 shares.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

