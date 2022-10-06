Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expands By 8.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

