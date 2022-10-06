Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Rises By 8.2%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.8 %
Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
See Also
