Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

