Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

