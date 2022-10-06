Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

