Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
