JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,235 call options.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

