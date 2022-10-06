ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

