Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 36.00 to 33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

