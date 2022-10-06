SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $51.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

