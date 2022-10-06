Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €61.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

