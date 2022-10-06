Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$93.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

