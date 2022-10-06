UBS Group Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Neutral”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

