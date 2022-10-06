Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 170

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

SDVKY stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

