Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 185

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 185 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.