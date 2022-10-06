Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.