Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.69.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.29% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

