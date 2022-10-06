Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.