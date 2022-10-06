Critical Survey: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.70 $16.14 million $1.16 12.60 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.60 $2.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Provident Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

