RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

RF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

RFIL opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.17. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

