Financial Survey: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) versus Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -25.59% -24.08% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -119.40% -57.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 728.49%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 392.83%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

52.6% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.63) -0.95 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 9.85 -$124.97 million ($2.28) -1.63

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Poseida Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.