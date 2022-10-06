Royal Bank of Canada Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $66.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

