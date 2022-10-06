Raymond James Lowers Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $17.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $44,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 1,276,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.