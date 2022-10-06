Raymond James Lowers Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $17.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
