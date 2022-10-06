Head to Head Contrast: Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.95 $22.52 million $3.33 6.98 Pathward Financial $556.76 million 1.84 $141.71 million $4.92 7.16

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 28.79% 16.75% 1.29% Pathward Financial 24.47% 14.73% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathward Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; short-term taxpayer advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors merchant acquiring and automated teller machines (ATMs) in various debit networks; and offers tax refund-transfer services, and other payment industry products and services. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.