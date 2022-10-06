Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.
Semtech Price Performance
SMTC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
