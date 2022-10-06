Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

SMTC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

