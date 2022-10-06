Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $15.75 billion 0.93 $751.35 million N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.10 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geely Automobile and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Vicinity Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

