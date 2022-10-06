StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.
About Taitron Components
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.