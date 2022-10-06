StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

