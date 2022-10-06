RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.