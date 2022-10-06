RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

