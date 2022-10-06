Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

QUMU stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

