Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Stock Performance
QUMU stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
