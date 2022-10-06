Raymond James Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $34.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

