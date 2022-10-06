Contrasting Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.10%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.24 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.48 CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.01 -$13.88 million ($2.86) -0.13

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

