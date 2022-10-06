Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) PT at $25.00

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,688.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Coursera by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

