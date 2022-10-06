Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $76.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. Trex has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.