Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,424.29 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424.29 ($41.38).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($34.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,844.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,251.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.39 billion and a PE ratio of 566.07. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.