Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $511.00

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $484.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.26. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

