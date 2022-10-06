Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $6.65

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $386.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

