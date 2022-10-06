Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.94

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,113.50. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

