Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Target Price at $124.67

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.67.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

