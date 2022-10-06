Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) PT at $28.22

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STER opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

