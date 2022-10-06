Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 268,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

SWIR stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

