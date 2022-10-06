The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 72,841 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Boeing by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

