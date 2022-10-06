Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $65.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.