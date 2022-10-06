Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $65.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.
Several research firms have commented on QSR. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
