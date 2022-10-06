Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $321.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

